Taylor Swift on Track to Set Record Amid Breakup Rumors

(CNN) — Taylor Swift is on track to join the very short list of artists and groups who’ve had back-to-back albums sell a million units in a week.

In the Nielsen SoundScan era, which dates back to 1991, just the Backstreet Boys, ‘N Sync and Eminem have accomplished the fete, each with albums releasing between 1999 and 2002, Billboard reports.

If Swift’s “Red” hits the million mark by Sunday, the country-pop princess will become the first artist in a decade, and first ever female, to achieve the same success. Her last studio album, “Speak Now,” sold more than a million units during its debut week in November 2010.

But before we go deeming this Swift’s (potential) “best week ever,” we should note, the “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer reportedly parted ways with beau Conor Kennedy, according to US Weekly.

“It was just a distance thing. No hard feelings. They’re fine,” a source told the magazine.