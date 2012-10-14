× Buckeyes Avoid Upset in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana–The only thing that could ruin Ohio State’s perfect season so far would be a letdown in Bloomington.

The Indiana Hoosiers have lost 10-straight Big Ten games dating back to 2010.

The Buckeyes made sure there would be no letdown putting up 52 points, but their defense made things interesting down the stretch.

Ohio State scored the first 10 points of the game before Indiana battled back for a 14-10 lead thanks to two Stephen Houston touchdown runs.

The Buckeyes regained the lead late in the second quarter after a blocked Hoosier punt by Travis Howard was recovered in the end zone.

Ohio State added to their lead when quarterback Braxton Miller connected with Devin Smith along the sidelines for a 60-yard touchdown pass which gave Ohio State a 24-14 lead, a lead the Buckeyes would never give up.

However, late in the fourth quarter, Indiana made things really interesting. Nate Sudfeld hit Stephen Houston on a 25-yard touchdown pass to make it a 52-47 Ohio State lead.

The Hoosiers then attempted a two-point conversion and Cody Latimer found the corner of the end zone to cut the Buckeyes lead to 52-49 with over a minute to play.

Ohio State was able to recover the onside kick, run out the clock and run out of Bloomington with a 52-49 victory. The Buckeyes defense gave up 481 yards of total offense.

Indiana threw for 352 yards and rushed for 129. The Buckeyes racked up 578 yards of offense including 225 through the air and 353 on the ground.

The Buckeyes improve to 7-0 on the season and return to Ohio Stadium next Saturday to face Purdue.

Urban Meyer’s 7-0 record to start his Ohio State career is the third best start for an Ohio State coach in team history.