Man Arrested in Park Exposure Case

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- The North Olmsted Police Department has arrested a local man accused of exposing himself to two 11-year-old girls.

Bryan Gudat, 23, of North Olmsted, was arrested at North Olmsted Park Tuesday evening, after the mother of a cheerleader practicing with her team at the park spotted him and called 911.

Police say this is the third time Gudat has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure in their city. Detective Bud Branscum tells FOX 8, "Because this is his third arrest for the same crime, this will now be classified as a felony."

The most recent incident happened September 28 just after 6 p.m. at the North Olmsted Park.

According to the police report, the girls were at cheerleading practice when one of them injured their knee and went to the bathroom to clean up.

While inside the bathroom, one of the girls noticed a small, black ‘sporty type’ car with darkly tinted windows pull into a parking space nearby.

The girl told police when she came out of the bathroom after checking on her friend, she saw the suspect standing outside the women’s bathroom smoking a cigarette with his genitals exposed.

The girls ran away from the area, but the man did not leave the location. They later told their mothers what happened.

The suspect was apparently spotted in the same car, a small “sporty type” black vehicle Tuesday evening. Before his arrest, Gudat told officers he frequents the park daily to have a smoke after work.

Police say he originally denied exposing himself, but later admitted to seeing the girls and having his genitals out. He says it was not intentional.

The cheerleaders positively identified the suspect at the scene.

Police say Gudat is expected to be arraigned on the indecent exposure charge late Thursday or Friday morning.

