× The Download: Recording Fights on Video

A middle school student in Georgia says he was mistreated by his district after being punished for videotaping a fight on the school bus.

The 14-year-old received five days of in-school suspension for recording the altercation, he says, he wasn’t involved in.

What do you think of the discipline? Read the details, then share your thoughts on our Facebook page. YOUR comments at 9 AM!

Also, vote in our below webpoll: