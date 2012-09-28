Today's topics: Smokers and knee surgery; pollution eating clothes; and crying babies.
Fox Family Health
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Woman dies after contracting flesh-eating bacteria on Florida vacation, family says
-
Son of Ohio Lt. Governor candidate posts about killing police officers
-
Military dad surprises family at baseball game – just in time for son’s birthday
-
Daycare blames toddler for 1-year-old boy’s apparent beating
-
She found an abandoned baby. 20 years later, he found her
-
-
Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
-
Police: Missing 11-year-old boy found in ‘good health’
-
Third case of whooping cough confirmed in Wadsworth schools
-
Youngest migrants held in ‘tender age’ shelters
-
Colon and rectal cancer screenings should start at 45, new guidelines say
-
-
President Trump signs executive order to keep families together at border
-
2nd grader from North Royalton dies from bacterial illness
-
Almost half of U.S. families can’t afford basics like rent and food