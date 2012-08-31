Flip Vid: Why It’s Called a Blue Moon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a blue kind of night! Fox 8's Angelica Campos, who was dressed in blue and had to shout over the speeding Blue Angels, talks about why Friday's moon is so special... something you won't see again for years!

We had a full moon on Aug. 1 and on Friday we had the second full moon of the month, making it what is known as a "Blue Moon."

The rare occurrence of two full moons in one month will not happen again until July of 2015.

Hopefully you can steal a glimpse of the moon, despite the party cloudy conditions! As Angelica explains, you may even want to give the moon a little wink.

She also shares how a "Blue Moon" got its name.

Watch the videos for more information.