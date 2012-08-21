Security Beefed Up at Browns Stadium, Nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio -- The countdown is on until the Browns home opener—and fans can hardly wait.

But, those fans are in for some extra security when they enter the gates on Friday.

"Now the NFL, after meeting with the department of Homeland Security and other agencies, feel the best thing we can do to keep our fans safe is to do a full body search, and that is what we are going to be doing this year," said Carl Meyer, VP of security at Browns Stadium.

Gone are the pat-downs and lower bottom sweeps.

Instead, fans will be wanded by a metal detector, a requirement to go into any NFL stadium. Fans will be asked to hold their keys, cell phones and any other metal items in their hands during the wanding process.

"We want our fans be ready for this. Leave all the metal things they don't need in their cars and have what metal they do have in their hands. It is really going to aid us in the process," added Meyer.

The extra security measures will take extra time, so the Browns are asking that fans show up early.

At training camp Tuesday, fans were happy to hear about the new security measures put in place.

"The NFL has been very responsive, taking a look at all the intelligence and threat assessments out there, and that's the one thing it's going to do. It's going to make this a very safe for our fans to enjoy our games," added Meyer.