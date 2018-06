× My Town: Preserving Your Bounty Workshop

PENINSULA, Ohio – Eat from your garden year-round. Basket of Life Farm will host Preserving Your Bounty, a workshop on preserving vegetables, on Tuesday, August 14 at 6:00 p.m.

A local farmer and canner will teach you how to keep your harvest rewards fresh all year long. Registration is required. The cost is $25 per person.

Basket of Life Farm is located at 4965 Quick Road in Peninsula.