Spill That Closed Exit Ramp From Turnpike Not Hazardous

ELYRIA — A spill that closed the exit ramp from the Ohio Turnpike to State Route 57 northbound in Elyria Monday morning was not hazardous, according to the Lorain County Office of Emergency Management Agency & Homeland Security.

Tom Kelley, director for the Lorain County EMA, identified a substance leaking from a truck as hexylene glycol. He said the substance was similar to anti-freeze and was not hazardous.

The ramp was closed after the chemical started leaking out of the truck onto the roadway.

Once the substance was identified, crews began the process of cleaning it from the roadway.

The company that owns the truck is responsible for cleaning it from their vehicle.

The exit ramp is expected to be reopened by 4 a.m.