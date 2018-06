Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELGRADE, Serbia (CCTV/CNN) -- Dozens of women in Serbia took part in an annual race that required formal wear.

They wore wedding gowns and tennis shoes for the event.

The ladies dashed nearly 500-feet in the streets of Belgrade.

Even though the distance is pretty short, trying to run in heavy fabric is no breeze.

Both married and unmarried adult women could participate in the run.

The winner finished the race in just 19 seconds.