Man Gets Arrested On Purpose; Wants Heroin Detox

LORAIN, Ohio — A local man claims he purposely broke the law because jail time would detoxify him from a heroin addiction.

Lorain police say Dillon Starnes, 20, visited his mother’s home at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 11 in violation of a temporary protection order. Starnes knocked on her front door for 15 minutes asking to be let in, but she called 911 instead.

Police say when they arrived, Starnes was sitting outside of the home and said he knew he was in violation of the order. He also said he violated the order because a 30 day jail sentence would help break his addiction to heroin.

Starnes was arrested for violation of a protection order and taken to Lorain City Jail. He has no prior convictions or protection order violations.