× My Town: Bay Village Named Top 10 Town for Families

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Family Circle magazine has named Bay Village one of its 10 Best Town for Families! The list is featured in the August issue.

The article cites Bay Village’s idyllic setting, lake shore location, great schools and community pride among the reasons for making the list. It also mentions BAYarts, the community cultural center, as one of Bay Village’s assets.

Click here to read more about Bay Village and the other nine towns which were honored.