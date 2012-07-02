× Marine Recruit Dies During Boot Camp Training

By KTLA News, Courtesy CNN

SAN DIEGO, California — A marine recruit died after a strength training exercise at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, marine officials said Saturday.

The recruit collapsed Friday morning after taking part in a strength test that involves pull-ups, crunches and a 1.5-mile run.

He was rushed to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The strength test is required for recruits before required before entering the Marines, officials said.

His name and age have not been released.