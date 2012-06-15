Family of Murdered Elderly Woman Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio--- The family of an elderly woman who was found murdered inside her Madison Township home is speaking out.

Wednesday night, the body of Eleanor Robertson, 77, was discovered hidden inside her bedroom. Police say Robertson's home on Canterbury Drive was burglarized and ransacked. A mother and son, who used to live on the same street, have now been charged with murder and aggravated burglary. Danna Weimer, 52, and her son Zack, 22 are in the Lake County Jail on $1 million bond.

"She was a hard-working woman who would give the shirt off her back if you needed it," said Scott Robertson. "She was very friendly, very outgoing, she'd talk your ear off. She didn't have a mean bone in her body. For this to happen is total shock."

On Friday, Scott Robertson returned to his mother's home with prosecutors to remove her belongings. As he sifted through a home filled with memories, he talked about the pain this has caused.

"I've been a volunteer firefighter for 23 years so I know how to channel it away, when this is all said and done, I will come unglued then."

Scott says his mother was a spiritual woman who always volunteered her time, giving back to the community.

"She was a member of the VFW in Geneva, the Eagles in Geneva, she also worked the Board of Elections here in Madison Twp."

Investigators say the suspects stole Eleanor's jewelry, in an attempt to feed their drug habit.

With mounting health problems, Eleanor may have proved to be an easy target.

"Since my father passed away, she was living her by herself. I would come over couple times a week, cut her grass for her."

Scott's wife Rory Robertson said, "She was the sweetest woman in the world. For this to happen, it's outrageous."