Former First Lady Nancy Reagan Recovering From Fall

By the CNN Wire Staff

Nancy Reagan is recovering from a number of broken ribs after a fall in March, a representative for the former first lady said Tuesday.

Reagan, 90, was unable to attend a speech given Tuesday evening by House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

“Mrs. Reagan has been recovering slowly and has been adding a few appointments back on to her schedule, but was advised by her doctor today not to try and attend large events too far from home just yet,” said Joanne Drake, a spokeswoman for Reagan. “She personally invited Congressman Ryan and really wanted to be here, but sent her apologies to him earlier today.”

— CNN’s Gregg Canes contributed to this report.