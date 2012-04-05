× Men Take Naked Trip Through Car Wash, Howls of Pain Wake Neighbors

By KCPQ-TV, Courtesy CNN

Vancouver, Canada — Three young, intoxicated men near Vancouver, B.C., apparently thought it would be fun to get undressed, jump into a shopping cart and go through a high-pressure car wash late Tuesday night.

The Vancouver Sun reported Wednesday that the trio selected the wash setting of either “typhoon” or “super typhoon” and rolled themselves into the car wash. Police in the suburb of Abbotsford were alerted when neighbors heard loud screams of pain coming from the car wash.

“We arrived to find intoxicated men putting their clothes back on, and realizing that the best decisions aren’t made while drunk and at a car wash without a car in the middle of the night,” Abbotsford police Constable Ian MacDonald told the Sun.

Abbotsford police later posted a tweet warning that pressure-washing yourself will not increase “intelligence or sobriety,” the Sun said.

The trio were warned and sent home.