Doctors Perform History’s Most Complex Facial Transplant

Doctors at the University of Maryland say that they have performed the most complex facial transplant surgery in history.

A report on BaltimoreSun.com says that 37-year-old Richard Lee Norris of Hillsville, Virginia received the donor’s facial skin from the scalp to the neck during the 36-hour surgery, as well as the donors jaw, teeth, tongue and facial muscles.

The BaltimoreSun.com report states that Norris was injured in a gun accident in 1997. The accident caused Norris to lose his nose, lips, teeth and chin.

According to the BaltimoreSun.com report, 300 doctors, nurses and staff took part in the surgery and care of Norris in some way.

