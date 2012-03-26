× Miss Universe Canada Contestant Banned for Once Being a Man

A contestant in the Miss Universe Canada beauty pageant has been banned because she was born a man.

According to a IBTimes.com report, the contestant, Jenna Talackova, was banned from the contest because she, “did not meet the requirements to compete despite having stated otherwise on her entry form.”

The IBTimes.com report, says that the 6’1″ tall blonde was one of 65 finalists chosen to possibly represent Canada in the Miss Universe Pageant.

Talackova, 23, began undergoing hormone therapy at the age of 14 and underwent a sex change operation in 2010, according to the IBTimes.com report.

The Miss Universe Canada beauty pageant will be held in Toronto, May.19, 2012.