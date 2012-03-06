× Barbara Bush: This is the ‘Worst Campaign I’ve Ever Seen’

By CNN Political Unit

Former first lady Barbara Bush on Monday said she was not a fan of the current presidential race.

“It’s been, I think, the worst campaign I’ve ever seen in my life. I hate it,” Bush said at a conference at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. “I hate the fact that people think ‘compromise’ is a dirty word.”

Her comments, recorded by CNN affiliate WFAA, came during a conference on the impact of presidents’ wives.

With her daughter-in-law, former first lady Laura Bush, sitting by her side, Mrs. Bush argued the level of political discourse has declined over the years.

“I think the rest of the world is looking at us these days and saying, ‘What are you doing?'” she said.

But her apparent disgust with the race hasn’t kept the feisty former first lady out of the 2012 presidential cycle.

On Sunday, robo calls went out to voters in Vermont and Ohio featuring her voice and endorsing Mitt Romney.

“We have known the Romneys for years and believe Mitt is the best man to lead the country for the next four years and Ann will make a great first lady,” Mrs. Bush said on the call.

Her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, officially endorsed Romney in December.

— CNN National Political Correspondent Jim Acosta contributed to this report.