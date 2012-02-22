× Beef and Guinness Stew

For 4- 5 qt. cooker or larger

Serves 6-8

3 T. olive oil

2 lbs. boneless beef chuck, trimmed and cut into 1 in pieces

1 large onion, chopped

1 lb. baby carrots

2 stalks celery, cut in to 1 in pieces

1 lb. Yukon gold potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1 in pieces

6 peeled, whole garlic cloves

1 T. tomato paste

2 sprigs rosemary and thyme

1 small bunch parsley

1 tsp. dried orange peel

¼ c. orange juice (not fortified)

½ c. pitted prunes

1 12 oz. bottle Guinness or other Irish stout

1 c. beef stock

½ t salt, ¼ t black pepper, or to taste

½ c. mashed potato flakes

In a skillet or slow cooker which is able to sear, heat the oil and brown the meat on all sides. Remove from slow cooker. Place vegetables and fruit in slow cooker. Add herbs, then top with meat and any drippings. Pour in Guinness, beef stock, orange juice and stir in tomato paste, salt and pepper. Cook on high 4-5 hours or slow 7-9. To thicken stew, add potato flakes, a little at a time to get desired thickness. Taste and adjust seasonings. Serve with crusty bread.