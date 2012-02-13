× Bomb Threat Closes ‘Parts’ of Amsterdam Airport

By the CNN Wire Staff

Flight delays and cancellations were expected Monday as portions of Schiphol Amsterdam airport were evacuated to investigate a bomb threat, the airport’s press office said.

The investigation involves part of the international terminal, according to Martyn Peelen, press officer with Royal Netherlands Marechaussee.

An anonymous caller said there was a bomb at the facility, Peelen said. Authorities do not know whether the threat is legitimate, Peelen added.

The airport website showed many flights scheduled to arrive or depart early Monday afternoon were being delayed.

— Journalist Naik Bharati contributed to this report.