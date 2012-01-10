× Kristi Capel Named Anchor of Fox 8 News in the Morning

Fox 8 News in the Morning is welcoming a familiar face to the set as its new anchor.

Kristi Capel will be joining Wayne Dawson and Stefani Schaefer as the anchors of Cleveland’s top rated local morning newscast.

Starting each day at 4:30am Kristi and Wayne will bring you the latest news from around northeast Ohio. At 7am the duo will welcome Stefani aboard and take viewers right up to ‘New Day Cleveland’ beginning at 10am.

Kristi joined Cleveland’s favorite morning show early last year and took the show to new heights… literally, as the traffic reporter in SkyFox.

“Kristi has been a part of the winning team in the morning with SkyFox traffic and now her role is expanding,” said WJW President and General Manager Greg Easterly. “Her engaging personality adds to and compliments our six-plus hours of local programming in the morning.”

Viewers who have come to love Kristi in her hosting role on ‘New Day Cleveland’ need not worry, Kristi will also maintain a role on the hour-long program she co-hosted with David Moss.

“I know everyone who works on the mornings take great pride in our success over the years,” said Easterly. “I’m confident Kristi’s added role will help us continue our winning ways.”

Join us in welcoming Kristi to the set as one of Cleveland’s Own.