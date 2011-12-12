Special Weather Statement

Areas affected: Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne



Trumbull-Ashtabula Inland-Portage-Ashtabula

Lakeshore-Geauga-Cuyahoga-Lake-Crawford-Northern Erie-Southern Erie-

309 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016



…Bands of heavy snow will continue to impact the snowbelt early

this morning…



At 300 AM EST, several bands of heavy snow were located across

northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. Two of the heavier bands

extended from near Westlake to Northfield and near Eastlake to

Cortland. These bands will drift southeast with time with

visibilities briefly dropping below a quarter mile. These snow bands

will also produce a quick inch or more of snow through 430 AM.



Locations impacted include…

Cleveland, Lorain, Warren, Painesville, Ashtabula, Willowick,

Meadville, Conneaut, Ravenna, Chardon, Jefferson, Fairport Harbor,

Geneva-On-The-Lake, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland

Heights, Strongsville and Westlake.



Use extra caution if you must travel into or through these dangerous

snow bands. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

are likely to lead to accidents.



Lake Effect Snow Advisory

Areas affected: Ashtabula; Lake; Trumbull



INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…MENTOR…JEFFERSON…WARREN…ASHTABULA

913 PM EST THU DEC 29 2016



…LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST

FRIDAY…



* ACCUMULATIONS…3 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW.



* TIMING…SNOW WILL INTENSIFY THIS EVENING…CONTINUE THROUGH

FRIDAY AND DIMINISH FRIDAY NIGHT. THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL

LIKELY FALL TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING.



* IMPACTS…LAKE EFFECT SNOW AND SNOW SQUALLS WILL LEAD TO QUICK

ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW AND POOR VISIBILITY AT TIMES. BLOWING

AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL CONTRIBUTE TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL

CONDITIONS.



* WINDS…WEST 10 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH…WITH THE

HIGHEST WINDS AND GUSTS ALONG THE LAKE SHORE.



* TEMPERATURES…LOWER 30S THIS EVENING. MID TO UPPER 20S

OVERNIGHT AND FRIDAY.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN LAKE-EFFECT SNOW IS

FORECAST THAT MAY MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT IN SOME AREAS. DURING

LAKE EFFECT SNOW… THE WEATHER CAN VARY FROM BANDS OF LOCALLY

HEAVY SNOW TO DRY WEATHER JUST A FEW MILES AWAY. VISIBILITIES CAN

VARY GREATLY. IF YOU WILL BE TRAVELING IN THE ADVISORY AREA BE

PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER…VISIBILITY AND ROAD

CONDITIONS.



