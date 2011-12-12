Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ018-019-028>032-300915-
Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Huron-Stark-Seneca-Crawford-
258 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…A band of heavy snow will affect Northern Richland…Southern
Huron….Wayne…Stark…Northern Crawford…Ashland and Seneca
Counties…
At 247 AM EST, a band of heavy snow extended from near Tiffin to 5
miles north of Ashland to Canton. This band of heavy snow will drift
southeast through 430 AM EST. Visibilities will occasionally drop a
a quarter miles or less with a quick inch or two of snowfall as this
band moves through.
Locations impacted include…
Canton, Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Tiffin, Massillon, Green,
Alliance, North Canton, Shelby, Louisville, Orrville, Rittman,
Willard, Minerva, Doylestown, Hartville, New London, Creston and
Brewster.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous
snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4125 8335 4111 8234 4107 8233 4106 8218
4099 8217 4099 8165 4091 8164 4091 8142
4098 8142 4093 8108 4073 8109 4072 8123
4065 8124 4066 8146 4064 8164 4067 8165
4067 8205 4093 8311 4099 8311 4100 8341
TIME…MOT…LOC 0747Z 180DEG 0KT 4077 8194
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ011>014-022-023-089-PAZ001>003-300930-
Trumbull-Ashtabula Inland-Portage-Ashtabula
Lakeshore-Geauga-Cuyahoga-Lake-Crawford-Northern Erie-Southern Erie-
309 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…Bands of heavy snow will continue to impact the snowbelt early
this morning…
At 300 AM EST, several bands of heavy snow were located across
northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. Two of the heavier bands
extended from near Westlake to Northfield and near Eastlake to
Cortland. These bands will drift southeast with time with
visibilities briefly dropping below a quarter mile. These snow bands
will also produce a quick inch or more of snow through 430 AM.
Locations impacted include…
Cleveland, Lorain, Warren, Painesville, Ashtabula, Willowick,
Meadville, Conneaut, Ravenna, Chardon, Jefferson, Fairport Harbor,
Geneva-On-The-Lake, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland
Heights, Strongsville and Westlake.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through these dangerous
snow bands. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4162 7982 4149 8000 4149 8052 4114 8052
4114 8099 4121 8139 4135 8140 4135 8159
4128 8157 4128 8171 4136 8197 4151 8201
4145 8215 4147 8217 4143 8226 4145 8232
4159 8162 4176 8134 4204 8031 4162 7976
TIME…MOT…LOC 0803Z 294DEG 25KT 4136 8166
$$
Lake Effect Snow Advisory
- Areas affected:
- Ashtabula; Lake; Trumbull
OHZ012-014-023-089-301015-
/O.CON.KCLE.LE.Y.0013.000000T0000Z-161231T0300Z/
LAKE-ASHTABULA INLAND-TRUMBULL-ASHTABULA LAKESHORE-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…MENTOR…JEFFERSON…WARREN…ASHTABULA
913 PM EST THU DEC 29 2016
…LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
FRIDAY…
* ACCUMULATIONS…3 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW.
* TIMING…SNOW WILL INTENSIFY THIS EVENING…CONTINUE THROUGH
FRIDAY AND DIMINISH FRIDAY NIGHT. THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL
LIKELY FALL TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING.
* IMPACTS…LAKE EFFECT SNOW AND SNOW SQUALLS WILL LEAD TO QUICK
ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW AND POOR VISIBILITY AT TIMES. BLOWING
AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL CONTRIBUTE TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS.
* WINDS…WEST 10 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH…WITH THE
HIGHEST WINDS AND GUSTS ALONG THE LAKE SHORE.
* TEMPERATURES…LOWER 30S THIS EVENING. MID TO UPPER 20S
OVERNIGHT AND FRIDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN LAKE-EFFECT SNOW IS
FORECAST THAT MAY MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT IN SOME AREAS. DURING
LAKE EFFECT SNOW… THE WEATHER CAN VARY FROM BANDS OF LOCALLY
HEAVY SNOW TO DRY WEATHER JUST A FEW MILES AWAY. VISIBILITIES CAN
VARY GREATLY. IF YOU WILL BE TRAVELING IN THE ADVISORY AREA BE
PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER…VISIBILITY AND ROAD
CONDITIONS.
&&
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ040-041-050-PAZ020-021-029-073-WVZ001-002-300900-
Columbiana-Jefferson-Carroll-Allegheny-Westmoreland-Beaver-
Washington-Hancock-Brooke-
307 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…BAND OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN
COLUMBIANA…NORTHERN JEFFERSON…NORTHERN CARROLL…SOUTHWESTERN
BEAVER…CENTRAL WASHINGTON…SOUTHWESTERN ALLEGHENY…WESTERN
WESTMORELAND…HANCOCK AND NORTHEASTERN BROOKE COUNTIES…
At 305 AM EST, a band of snow showers was aligned from near
Carrollton Ohio, through Burgettstown Pennsylvania, to Charleroi.
Snow showers in this band were moving east-southeast at 40 MPH. Some
locations may receive one-half to one inch of snow in a short period
of time, with visibility drops to one-half mile or less.
Locations impacted include…
Mount Lebanon… Bethel Park…
McMurray… Weirton…
Steubenville… Washington…
Canonsburg… Wellsville…
Carrollton… Avella…
Gastonville… Baldwin…
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 17 and 42.
Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 50 and 55, and
between mile markers 33 and 49.
Use caution if you must travel through these snow showers. Rapid
changes in visibility and road conditions are likely to lead to
accidents.
LAT…LON 4065 8124 4072 8124 4073 8109 4083 8109
4023 7975 4013 7985 4013 7988 4012 7986
4003 7994 4065 8127
TIME…MOT…LOC 0759Z 215DEG 33KT 4064 8125 4012 8022
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ040-041-050-PAZ020-021-029-073-WVZ001-002-300900-
Columbiana-Jefferson-Carroll-Allegheny-Westmoreland-Beaver-
Washington-Hancock-Brooke-
307 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…BAND OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN
COLUMBIANA…NORTHERN JEFFERSON…NORTHERN CARROLL…SOUTHWESTERN
BEAVER…CENTRAL WASHINGTON…SOUTHWESTERN ALLEGHENY…WESTERN
WESTMORELAND…HANCOCK AND NORTHEASTERN BROOKE COUNTIES…
At 305 AM EST, a band of snow showers was aligned from near
Carrollton Ohio, through Burgettstown Pennsylvania, to Charleroi.
Snow showers in this band were moving east-southeast at 40 MPH. Some
locations may receive one-half to one inch of snow in a short period
of time, with visibility drops to one-half mile or less.
Locations impacted include…
Mount Lebanon… Bethel Park…
McMurray… Weirton…
Steubenville… Washington…
Canonsburg… Wellsville…
Carrollton… Avella…
Gastonville… Baldwin…
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 17 and 42.
Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 50 and 55, and
between mile markers 33 and 49.
Use caution if you must travel through these snow showers. Rapid
changes in visibility and road conditions are likely to lead to
accidents.
LAT…LON 4065 8124 4072 8124 4073 8109 4083 8109
4023 7975 4013 7985 4013 7988 4012 7986
4003 7994 4065 8127
TIME…MOT…LOC 0759Z 215DEG 33KT 4064 8125 4012 8022
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ018-019-028>032-300915-
Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Huron-Stark-Seneca-Crawford-
258 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…A band of heavy snow will affect Northern Richland…Southern
Huron….Wayne…Stark…Northern Crawford…Ashland and Seneca
Counties…
At 247 AM EST, a band of heavy snow extended from near Tiffin to 5
miles north of Ashland to Canton. This band of heavy snow will drift
southeast through 430 AM EST. Visibilities will occasionally drop a
a quarter miles or less with a quick inch or two of snowfall as this
band moves through.
Locations impacted include…
Canton, Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Tiffin, Massillon, Green,
Alliance, North Canton, Shelby, Louisville, Orrville, Rittman,
Willard, Minerva, Doylestown, Hartville, New London, Creston and
Brewster.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous
snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4125 8335 4111 8234 4107 8233 4106 8218
4099 8217 4099 8165 4091 8164 4091 8142
4098 8142 4093 8108 4073 8109 4072 8123
4065 8124 4066 8146 4064 8164 4067 8165
4067 8205 4093 8311 4099 8311 4100 8341
TIME…MOT…LOC 0747Z 180DEG 0KT 4077 8194
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ011>014-022-023-089-PAZ001>003-300930-
Trumbull-Ashtabula Inland-Portage-Ashtabula
Lakeshore-Geauga-Cuyahoga-Lake-Crawford-Northern Erie-Southern Erie-
309 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…Bands of heavy snow will continue to impact the snowbelt early
this morning…
At 300 AM EST, several bands of heavy snow were located across
northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. Two of the heavier bands
extended from near Westlake to Northfield and near Eastlake to
Cortland. These bands will drift southeast with time with
visibilities briefly dropping below a quarter mile. These snow bands
will also produce a quick inch or more of snow through 430 AM.
Locations impacted include…
Cleveland, Lorain, Warren, Painesville, Ashtabula, Willowick,
Meadville, Conneaut, Ravenna, Chardon, Jefferson, Fairport Harbor,
Geneva-On-The-Lake, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland
Heights, Strongsville and Westlake.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through these dangerous
snow bands. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4162 7982 4149 8000 4149 8052 4114 8052
4114 8099 4121 8139 4135 8140 4135 8159
4128 8157 4128 8171 4136 8197 4151 8201
4145 8215 4147 8217 4143 8226 4145 8232
4159 8162 4176 8134 4204 8031 4162 7976
TIME…MOT…LOC 0803Z 294DEG 25KT 4136 8166
$$
Lake Effect Snow Warning
- Areas affected:
- Geauga
OHZ013-301015-
/O.CON.KCLE.LE.W.0011.000000T0000Z-161231T0300Z/
GEAUGA-
INCLUDING THE CITY OF…CHARDON
913 PM EST THU DEC 29 2016
…LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
FRIDAY…
* ACCUMULATIONS…4 TO 8 INCHES OF SNOW WITH LOCALLY HIGHER
AMOUNTS POSSIBLE…ESPECIALLY IN THE NORTHERN HALF OF THE
COUNTY.
* TIMING…SNOW WILL INTENSIFY THIS EVENING…CONTINUE THROUGH
FRIDAY AND DIMINISH FRIDAY NIGHT. THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL
LIKELY FALL TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING.
* IMPACTS…LAKE EFFECT SNOW AND SNOW SQUALLS WILL LEAD TO QUICK
ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW AND POOR VISIBILITY AT TIMES. BLOWING
AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL CONTRIBUTE TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS.
* WINDS…WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH.
* TEMPERATURES…AROUND 30 THIS EVENING. MID TO UPPER 20S
OVERNIGHT AND FRIDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IS ISSUED WHEN HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW
IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. DURING LAKE EFFECT SNOW…THE WEATHER
CAN VARY FROM BANDS OF LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW TO DRY WEATHER JUST A
FEW MILES AWAY. VISIBILITIES CAN VARY GREATLY AND CAN DROP TO
NEAR ZERO IN THE HEAVIER LAKE EFFECT SNOW BANDS. IF YOU WILL BE
TRAVELING IN THE WARNED AREA BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN
WEATHER…VISIBILITY AND ROAD CONDITIONS. LOCAL TRAVEL
RESTRICTIONS MAY BE IN EFFECT.
&&
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ011>014-022-023-089-PAZ001>003-300930-
Trumbull-Ashtabula Inland-Portage-Ashtabula
Lakeshore-Geauga-Cuyahoga-Lake-Crawford-Northern Erie-Southern Erie-
309 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…Bands of heavy snow will continue to impact the snowbelt early
this morning…
At 300 AM EST, several bands of heavy snow were located across
northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. Two of the heavier bands
extended from near Westlake to Northfield and near Eastlake to
Cortland. These bands will drift southeast with time with
visibilities briefly dropping below a quarter mile. These snow bands
will also produce a quick inch or more of snow through 430 AM.
Locations impacted include…
Cleveland, Lorain, Warren, Painesville, Ashtabula, Willowick,
Meadville, Conneaut, Ravenna, Chardon, Jefferson, Fairport Harbor,
Geneva-On-The-Lake, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland
Heights, Strongsville and Westlake.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through these dangerous
snow bands. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4162 7982 4149 8000 4149 8052 4114 8052
4114 8099 4121 8139 4135 8140 4135 8159
4128 8157 4128 8171 4136 8197 4151 8201
4145 8215 4147 8217 4143 8226 4145 8232
4159 8162 4176 8134 4204 8031 4162 7976
TIME…MOT…LOC 0803Z 294DEG 25KT 4136 8166
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ018-019-028>032-300915-
Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Huron-Stark-Seneca-Crawford-
258 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…A band of heavy snow will affect Northern Richland…Southern
Huron….Wayne…Stark…Northern Crawford…Ashland and Seneca
Counties…
At 247 AM EST, a band of heavy snow extended from near Tiffin to 5
miles north of Ashland to Canton. This band of heavy snow will drift
southeast through 430 AM EST. Visibilities will occasionally drop a
a quarter miles or less with a quick inch or two of snowfall as this
band moves through.
Locations impacted include…
Canton, Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Tiffin, Massillon, Green,
Alliance, North Canton, Shelby, Louisville, Orrville, Rittman,
Willard, Minerva, Doylestown, Hartville, New London, Creston and
Brewster.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous
snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4125 8335 4111 8234 4107 8233 4106 8218
4099 8217 4099 8165 4091 8164 4091 8142
4098 8142 4093 8108 4073 8109 4072 8123
4065 8124 4066 8146 4064 8164 4067 8165
4067 8205 4093 8311 4099 8311 4100 8341
TIME…MOT…LOC 0747Z 180DEG 0KT 4077 8194
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ040-041-050-PAZ020-021-029-073-WVZ001-002-300900-
Columbiana-Jefferson-Carroll-Allegheny-Westmoreland-Beaver-
Washington-Hancock-Brooke-
307 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…BAND OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN
COLUMBIANA…NORTHERN JEFFERSON…NORTHERN CARROLL…SOUTHWESTERN
BEAVER…CENTRAL WASHINGTON…SOUTHWESTERN ALLEGHENY…WESTERN
WESTMORELAND…HANCOCK AND NORTHEASTERN BROOKE COUNTIES…
At 305 AM EST, a band of snow showers was aligned from near
Carrollton Ohio, through Burgettstown Pennsylvania, to Charleroi.
Snow showers in this band were moving east-southeast at 40 MPH. Some
locations may receive one-half to one inch of snow in a short period
of time, with visibility drops to one-half mile or less.
Locations impacted include…
Mount Lebanon… Bethel Park…
McMurray… Weirton…
Steubenville… Washington…
Canonsburg… Wellsville…
Carrollton… Avella…
Gastonville… Baldwin…
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 17 and 42.
Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 50 and 55, and
between mile markers 33 and 49.
Use caution if you must travel through these snow showers. Rapid
changes in visibility and road conditions are likely to lead to
accidents.
LAT…LON 4065 8124 4072 8124 4073 8109 4083 8109
4023 7975 4013 7985 4013 7988 4012 7986
4003 7994 4065 8127
TIME…MOT…LOC 0759Z 215DEG 33KT 4064 8125 4012 8022
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ011>014-022-023-089-PAZ001>003-300930-
Trumbull-Ashtabula Inland-Portage-Ashtabula
Lakeshore-Geauga-Cuyahoga-Lake-Crawford-Northern Erie-Southern Erie-
309 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…Bands of heavy snow will continue to impact the snowbelt early
this morning…
At 300 AM EST, several bands of heavy snow were located across
northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. Two of the heavier bands
extended from near Westlake to Northfield and near Eastlake to
Cortland. These bands will drift southeast with time with
visibilities briefly dropping below a quarter mile. These snow bands
will also produce a quick inch or more of snow through 430 AM.
Locations impacted include…
Cleveland, Lorain, Warren, Painesville, Ashtabula, Willowick,
Meadville, Conneaut, Ravenna, Chardon, Jefferson, Fairport Harbor,
Geneva-On-The-Lake, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland
Heights, Strongsville and Westlake.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through these dangerous
snow bands. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4162 7982 4149 8000 4149 8052 4114 8052
4114 8099 4121 8139 4135 8140 4135 8159
4128 8157 4128 8171 4136 8197 4151 8201
4145 8215 4147 8217 4143 8226 4145 8232
4159 8162 4176 8134 4204 8031 4162 7976
TIME…MOT…LOC 0803Z 294DEG 25KT 4136 8166
$$
Lake Effect Snow Advisory
- Areas affected:
- Ashtabula; Lake; Trumbull
OHZ012-014-023-089-301015-
/O.CON.KCLE.LE.Y.0013.000000T0000Z-161231T0300Z/
LAKE-ASHTABULA INLAND-TRUMBULL-ASHTABULA LAKESHORE-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…MENTOR…JEFFERSON…WARREN…ASHTABULA
913 PM EST THU DEC 29 2016
…LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
FRIDAY…
* ACCUMULATIONS…3 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW.
* TIMING…SNOW WILL INTENSIFY THIS EVENING…CONTINUE THROUGH
FRIDAY AND DIMINISH FRIDAY NIGHT. THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL
LIKELY FALL TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING.
* IMPACTS…LAKE EFFECT SNOW AND SNOW SQUALLS WILL LEAD TO QUICK
ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW AND POOR VISIBILITY AT TIMES. BLOWING
AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL CONTRIBUTE TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS.
* WINDS…WEST 10 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH…WITH THE
HIGHEST WINDS AND GUSTS ALONG THE LAKE SHORE.
* TEMPERATURES…LOWER 30S THIS EVENING. MID TO UPPER 20S
OVERNIGHT AND FRIDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN LAKE-EFFECT SNOW IS
FORECAST THAT MAY MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT IN SOME AREAS. DURING
LAKE EFFECT SNOW… THE WEATHER CAN VARY FROM BANDS OF LOCALLY
HEAVY SNOW TO DRY WEATHER JUST A FEW MILES AWAY. VISIBILITIES CAN
VARY GREATLY. IF YOU WILL BE TRAVELING IN THE ADVISORY AREA BE
PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER…VISIBILITY AND ROAD
CONDITIONS.
&&
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ011>014-022-023-089-PAZ001>003-300930-
Trumbull-Ashtabula Inland-Portage-Ashtabula
Lakeshore-Geauga-Cuyahoga-Lake-Crawford-Northern Erie-Southern Erie-
309 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…Bands of heavy snow will continue to impact the snowbelt early
this morning…
At 300 AM EST, several bands of heavy snow were located across
northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. Two of the heavier bands
extended from near Westlake to Northfield and near Eastlake to
Cortland. These bands will drift southeast with time with
visibilities briefly dropping below a quarter mile. These snow bands
will also produce a quick inch or more of snow through 430 AM.
Locations impacted include…
Cleveland, Lorain, Warren, Painesville, Ashtabula, Willowick,
Meadville, Conneaut, Ravenna, Chardon, Jefferson, Fairport Harbor,
Geneva-On-The-Lake, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland
Heights, Strongsville and Westlake.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through these dangerous
snow bands. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4162 7982 4149 8000 4149 8052 4114 8052
4114 8099 4121 8139 4135 8140 4135 8159
4128 8157 4128 8171 4136 8197 4151 8201
4145 8215 4147 8217 4143 8226 4145 8232
4159 8162 4176 8134 4204 8031 4162 7976
TIME…MOT…LOC 0803Z 294DEG 25KT 4136 8166
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ018-019-028>032-300915-
Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Huron-Stark-Seneca-Crawford-
258 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…A band of heavy snow will affect Northern Richland…Southern
Huron….Wayne…Stark…Northern Crawford…Ashland and Seneca
Counties…
At 247 AM EST, a band of heavy snow extended from near Tiffin to 5
miles north of Ashland to Canton. This band of heavy snow will drift
southeast through 430 AM EST. Visibilities will occasionally drop a
a quarter miles or less with a quick inch or two of snowfall as this
band moves through.
Locations impacted include…
Canton, Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Tiffin, Massillon, Green,
Alliance, North Canton, Shelby, Louisville, Orrville, Rittman,
Willard, Minerva, Doylestown, Hartville, New London, Creston and
Brewster.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous
snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4125 8335 4111 8234 4107 8233 4106 8218
4099 8217 4099 8165 4091 8164 4091 8142
4098 8142 4093 8108 4073 8109 4072 8123
4065 8124 4066 8146 4064 8164 4067 8165
4067 8205 4093 8311 4099 8311 4100 8341
TIME…MOT…LOC 0747Z 180DEG 0KT 4077 8194
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ018-019-028>032-300915-
Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Huron-Stark-Seneca-Crawford-
258 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…A band of heavy snow will affect Northern Richland…Southern
Huron….Wayne…Stark…Northern Crawford…Ashland and Seneca
Counties…
At 247 AM EST, a band of heavy snow extended from near Tiffin to 5
miles north of Ashland to Canton. This band of heavy snow will drift
southeast through 430 AM EST. Visibilities will occasionally drop a
a quarter miles or less with a quick inch or two of snowfall as this
band moves through.
Locations impacted include…
Canton, Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Tiffin, Massillon, Green,
Alliance, North Canton, Shelby, Louisville, Orrville, Rittman,
Willard, Minerva, Doylestown, Hartville, New London, Creston and
Brewster.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous
snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4125 8335 4111 8234 4107 8233 4106 8218
4099 8217 4099 8165 4091 8164 4091 8142
4098 8142 4093 8108 4073 8109 4072 8123
4065 8124 4066 8146 4064 8164 4067 8165
4067 8205 4093 8311 4099 8311 4100 8341
TIME…MOT…LOC 0747Z 180DEG 0KT 4077 8194
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ018-019-028>032-300915-
Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Huron-Stark-Seneca-Crawford-
258 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…A band of heavy snow will affect Northern Richland…Southern
Huron….Wayne…Stark…Northern Crawford…Ashland and Seneca
Counties…
At 247 AM EST, a band of heavy snow extended from near Tiffin to 5
miles north of Ashland to Canton. This band of heavy snow will drift
southeast through 430 AM EST. Visibilities will occasionally drop a
a quarter miles or less with a quick inch or two of snowfall as this
band moves through.
Locations impacted include…
Canton, Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Tiffin, Massillon, Green,
Alliance, North Canton, Shelby, Louisville, Orrville, Rittman,
Willard, Minerva, Doylestown, Hartville, New London, Creston and
Brewster.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous
snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4125 8335 4111 8234 4107 8233 4106 8218
4099 8217 4099 8165 4091 8164 4091 8142
4098 8142 4093 8108 4073 8109 4072 8123
4065 8124 4066 8146 4064 8164 4067 8165
4067 8205 4093 8311 4099 8311 4100 8341
TIME…MOT…LOC 0747Z 180DEG 0KT 4077 8194
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ011>014-022-023-089-PAZ001>003-300930-
Trumbull-Ashtabula Inland-Portage-Ashtabula
Lakeshore-Geauga-Cuyahoga-Lake-Crawford-Northern Erie-Southern Erie-
309 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…Bands of heavy snow will continue to impact the snowbelt early
this morning…
At 300 AM EST, several bands of heavy snow were located across
northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. Two of the heavier bands
extended from near Westlake to Northfield and near Eastlake to
Cortland. These bands will drift southeast with time with
visibilities briefly dropping below a quarter mile. These snow bands
will also produce a quick inch or more of snow through 430 AM.
Locations impacted include…
Cleveland, Lorain, Warren, Painesville, Ashtabula, Willowick,
Meadville, Conneaut, Ravenna, Chardon, Jefferson, Fairport Harbor,
Geneva-On-The-Lake, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland
Heights, Strongsville and Westlake.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through these dangerous
snow bands. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4162 7982 4149 8000 4149 8052 4114 8052
4114 8099 4121 8139 4135 8140 4135 8159
4128 8157 4128 8171 4136 8197 4151 8201
4145 8215 4147 8217 4143 8226 4145 8232
4159 8162 4176 8134 4204 8031 4162 7976
TIME…MOT…LOC 0803Z 294DEG 25KT 4136 8166
$$
Lake Effect Snow Advisory
- Areas affected:
- Ashtabula; Lake; Trumbull
OHZ012-014-023-089-301015-
/O.CON.KCLE.LE.Y.0013.000000T0000Z-161231T0300Z/
LAKE-ASHTABULA INLAND-TRUMBULL-ASHTABULA LAKESHORE-
INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…MENTOR…JEFFERSON…WARREN…ASHTABULA
913 PM EST THU DEC 29 2016
…LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
FRIDAY…
* ACCUMULATIONS…3 TO 6 INCHES OF SNOW.
* TIMING…SNOW WILL INTENSIFY THIS EVENING…CONTINUE THROUGH
FRIDAY AND DIMINISH FRIDAY NIGHT. THE HEAVIEST SNOW WILL
LIKELY FALL TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING.
* IMPACTS…LAKE EFFECT SNOW AND SNOW SQUALLS WILL LEAD TO QUICK
ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW AND POOR VISIBILITY AT TIMES. BLOWING
AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL CONTRIBUTE TO HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS.
* WINDS…WEST 10 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH…WITH THE
HIGHEST WINDS AND GUSTS ALONG THE LAKE SHORE.
* TEMPERATURES…LOWER 30S THIS EVENING. MID TO UPPER 20S
OVERNIGHT AND FRIDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A LAKE EFFECT SNOW ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN LAKE-EFFECT SNOW IS
FORECAST THAT MAY MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT IN SOME AREAS. DURING
LAKE EFFECT SNOW… THE WEATHER CAN VARY FROM BANDS OF LOCALLY
HEAVY SNOW TO DRY WEATHER JUST A FEW MILES AWAY. VISIBILITIES CAN
VARY GREATLY. IF YOU WILL BE TRAVELING IN THE ADVISORY AREA BE
PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER…VISIBILITY AND ROAD
CONDITIONS.
&&
$$
Special Weather Statement
- Areas affected:
- Ashland; Ashtabula; Carroll; Columbiana; Crawford; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Huron; Jefferson; Lake; Portage; Richland; Seneca; Stark; Trumbull; Wayne
OHZ018-019-028>032-300915-
Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Huron-Stark-Seneca-Crawford-
258 AM EST FRI DEC 30 2016
…A band of heavy snow will affect Northern Richland…Southern
Huron….Wayne…Stark…Northern Crawford…Ashland and Seneca
Counties…
At 247 AM EST, a band of heavy snow extended from near Tiffin to 5
miles north of Ashland to Canton. This band of heavy snow will drift
southeast through 430 AM EST. Visibilities will occasionally drop a
a quarter miles or less with a quick inch or two of snowfall as this
band moves through.
Locations impacted include…
Canton, Mansfield, Wooster, Ashland, Tiffin, Massillon, Green,
Alliance, North Canton, Shelby, Louisville, Orrville, Rittman,
Willard, Minerva, Doylestown, Hartville, New London, Creston and
Brewster.
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous
snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads
are likely to lead to accidents.
LAT…LON 4125 8335 4111 8234 4107 8233 4106 8218
4099 8217 4099 8165 4091 8164 4091 8142
4098 8142 4093 8108 4073 8109 4072 8123
4065 8124 4066 8146 4064 8164 4067 8165
4067 8205 4093 8311 4099 8311 4100 8341
TIME…MOT…LOC 0747Z 180DEG 0KT 4077 8194
$$