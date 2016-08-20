Forecast Discussion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered light snow has developed in some spots out east this afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the lower 40s.

Because of the westerly wind direction and abundant moisture initially, Lake Michigan and Lake Erie will both aid in creating lake effect snow thus the snowfall to the south and west. Eventually overnight tonight and early Friday morning, classic Lake Erie lake effect will take over. Here is the snowfall forecast through late Friday.

A Lake Effect Snow Advisory and Warning is in effect now and goes through late Friday night. Those in Geauga County are under the warning with the advisory in Lake Ashtabula and Trumbull County.

Saturday starts out quietly, however snow is expected to assemble with a weak weather system Saturday night. By New Years Day, skies dry out and partly sunny skies should ensue with highs in the lower 40s.

Monday will likely see rain showers and temperatures flirting with 50°, before dropping again by mid week as rain transitions to snow. Highs will limp to around freezing.

The colder trend will continue into the 2nd week of January. Look at how the colder air shifts to the central US and expanded compared to late December.

We sometimes link super-cold air with snowfall. Often times, snowfall occurs without abundant cold. In fact, more times than not at least 3″ of snow fall when temperatures are above 30 degrees!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast. There are a couple of chances for snow as we round out 2016 and welcome 2017!