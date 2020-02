(WJW) — The actor who starred in “Nanny McPhee” with Emma Thompson and Colin Firth has passed away at 25.

The Mirror reports Raphael Coleman collapsed suddenly while running Friday and passed away.

Coleman played Eric Brown in “Nanny McPhee” back in 2005.He also had roles in “It’s Alive,” “Edward’s Turmoil” and “The Fourth Kind.”

He later became an activist with Extinction Rebellion and ran its social media accounts.

