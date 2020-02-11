Man set for sentencing in Cleveland July 4th terror plot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A Maple Heights man who pleaded guilty in a terror plot targeting Cleveland is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Demetrius Nathanial Pitts plead guilty to attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, threats against the President of the United States and threats against family members of the President of the United States.

Pitts discussed an attack on the Fourth of July when he met with an undercover agent posing as a member Al Qaeda in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.

Pitts will likely receive 14 years in prison.

