(WJW) – Ohio is 2nd in the nation in largest weekly decreases in gas prices.

The price of gas has dropped seven cents, behind only Michigan in price drops.

Gas is on trend to continue to decrease in price because crude oil prices are at their cheapest point in a year, according to AAA.

The average price of gas in Ohio is $2.29 — down from $2.59 just a month ago.

The lowest prices in Northeast Ohio are in Stark County.

