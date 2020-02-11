Cloudy skies with peaks of sun Tuesday; chances for accumulating snow later this week

Posted 4:46 am, February 11, 2020, by
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Tuesday will feature cloudy skies with a few late day breaks.

Highs will reach 40 degrees.

Wednesday starts off dry but has a nighttime ‘trick’ up its sleeves.

Another system will trek northeast into the area by the evening bringing another chance of rain and snow.

Accumulations are likely Wednesday night and Thursday.

Valentine’s Day looks very cold with wind chills in the single digits.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

