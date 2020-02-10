Windham superintendent to be sentenced for sex with student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on this case.PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - The superintendent of Windham Exempted Village Schools is scheduled to be sentenced Monday on charges of having sex with a student.

Laura Amero, 35, made a plea deal in November.

Amero had been placed on administrative leave in April due to a police investigation.

The indictments state Amero engaged in sexual conduct between February and May 2017 with a student who was 16.

The indictments also state Amero attempted to engage in sexual conduct with a 17-year-old student between September 2015 and May 2016.

The plea deal reduces the charges to two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual imposition.

The maximum penalty is 60 months in prison for each sexual battery charge and 180 days for the sexual imposition charge.

Amero would also be classified as a Tier 3 Sex Offender, which means she would have to register for life in the state of Ohio.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Portage County Common Pleas court.

Continuing coverage here.