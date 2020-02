× Top Cleveland chef turns vacant space on East 4th Street into new restaurant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Chef Dante Boccuzzi is getting ready to open his 11th restaurant in Northeast Ohio.

Goma is a Japanese fusion restaurant.

It is set to open in a vacant space at East 4th and Prospect Streets that was once home to Chinato.

Boccuzzi signed the lease at the beginning of the year.

The press release does not say when the new restaurant is scheduled to open.