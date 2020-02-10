OSHP investigating crash that killed 59-year-old man crossing the street in Erie County

Posted 5:57 am, February 10, 2020

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian.

It happened on Sunday around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. Route 250 near mile post 5 in Perkins Township.

According to OSHP, a driver was headed south on 250 and hit a man crossing the street from Kalahari to the gas station.

59-year-old Dennis Mahutga was killed.

Troopers say he’s from Corning, California.

The driver has not been charged.

The crash is under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 41.434988 by -82.475276.

