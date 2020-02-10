Northeast Ohio caterer offering deep discounts for brides after venue abruptly shuts down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW)-- It is supposed to be one of the happiest times in a couple’s life: their wedding day.

But Shalimar Towns and hundreds of brides were left high and dry after Noah’s Event Venue in Mentor abruptly shut down last week.

"We're paying for it ourselves, like everything we've saved and worked so hard to pay for so we can bring together and celebrate us with our families,"Towns said.

Towns is not getting back any of the $6,000 she paid since Noah’s Chapter 7 filing.

"Just got married recently, and couldn't even imagine losing your wedding venue," Chris Winter said.

Winter, vice president of A Taste of Excellence in Strongsville, said not only does his company provide catering services for weddings, it also partners with more than 40 venues throughout Northeast Ohio. That includes the east-side flagship venue, Thorn Creek Winery. All are offering anywhere from 20 percent to 50 percent discounts to couples looking for last-minute, back-up plans for their weddings this year.

"Also, Mapleside Farms, Greg and Kelly Clemente have done the same here, for any brides looking for west-side venues. Then also other venues like Bohemian National Hall, Crocker Park, they have the Market Square Venue, and other venues throughout the city as well,” Winter said.

Winter said phones have been ringing off the hooks and they’ve already re-scheduled weddings that were planned for the coming weeks, even days.

"Some of them already have caterers booked, some of them already have DJs, photographers all booked for certain dates. And they’re just kind of at a loss right now, so we're just doing anything that we can to help them," Winter said.