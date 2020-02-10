Live video: Memorial for three killed in California helicopter crash

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WJW)– Family and friends will remember John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli Monday night at Anaheim Stadium.

The Orange Coast College baseball coach, his wife and their 13-year-old daughter were among the nine victims of a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California. The crash also claimed the lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

The group was heading to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

A public memorial for Bryant and the other victims is planned for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center.

The NTSB is investigating a cause for the crash. Investigators said it appears the engines were working at the time. Heavy fog may have played a role.

