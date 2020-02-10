Live video: Memorial for three killed in California helicopter crash

Posted 6:20 pm, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 06:53PM, February 10, 2020

Live Video

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WJW)– Family and friends will remember John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli Monday night at Anaheim Stadium.

The Orange Coast College baseball coach, his wife and their 13-year-old daughter were among the nine victims of a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California. The crash also claimed the lives of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

The group was heading to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

A public memorial for Bryant and the other victims is planned for Feb. 24 at the Staples Center.

The NTSB is investigating a cause for the crash. Investigators said it appears the engines were working at the time. Heavy fog may have played a role.

Continuing coverage of this story here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.