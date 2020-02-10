Man faces sentencing in carjacking that killed Cleveland mom outside church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - 23-year-old Michael Preston is scheduled for sentencing Monday in the death of Lesley DeJesus.

Preston was convicted of murder, aggravated robbery and other charges last month.

DeJesus was killed November 15, 2018 outside of a church where her family was preparing for DeJesus' daughter's Quinceanera.

According to prosecutors, DeJesus and her husband were trying to stop Preston from stealing their van.

Preston dragged DeJesus and her husband through the parking lot until they fell off and then drove over DeJesus, killing her.

Preston escaped but was arrested after his DNA was found inside the victim's car.

Preston faces up to life in prison.

