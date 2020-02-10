Man faces sentencing in carjacking that killed Cleveland mom outside church

Posted 6:17 am, February 10, 2020, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - 23-year-old Michael Preston is scheduled for sentencing Monday in the death of Lesley DeJesus.

Preston was convicted of murder, aggravated robbery and other charges last month.

Michael Tyvon Preston (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

DeJesus was killed November 15, 2018 outside of a church where her family was preparing for DeJesus' daughter's Quinceanera.

According to prosecutors, DeJesus and her husband were trying to stop Preston from stealing their van.

Preston dragged DeJesus and her husband through the parking lot until they fell off and then drove over DeJesus, killing her.

Preston escaped but was arrested after his DNA was found inside the victim's car.

Preston faces up to life in prison.

Continuing coverage here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.