Local superintendent demands answers after an “aggressive unsportsmanlike “ incident occurs during girls basketball game

BELLEVUE - The Norwalk schools superintendent tells the Fox 8 I -Team he reached out to Bellevue City schools after a video surfaced on social media showing what he calls an “aggressive unsportsmanlike" incident that happened during Saturday’s girl’s basketball game.

Video sent to the I-Team as well as other video posted and shared on social media appears to show a Bellevue girl’s basketball player pull a Norwalk player’s hair, sending her to the ground.

Seconds after the incident officials called a time out. The Norwalk player remained down for close to a minute. She then went to the bench. It’s unclear if she went back in the game.

Fox 8 reached out to the Norwalk players' family and were told they did not want to comment at this time.

Norwalk Schools Superintendent George Fisk says he is not permitted to discuss the medical condition of student-athletes.

"First and foremost, I am concerned with the health of our injured student-athlete.” Fisk said in a statement provided to Fox 8. “She is a fantastic hardworking young lady and in no way deserved the aggressive unsportsmanlike action taken against her. I have been in contact with the administration of Bellevue City Schools, they have assured me that appropriate action will be taken upon the conclusion of their investigation. “

Fisk added it is his “hope the Ohio High School Athletic Association will not remain silent and uninvolved in this situation.”

We did reach out to Bellevue Schools Superintendent and OHSAA but have not yet heard back.