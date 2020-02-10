Kenny’s getting crafty for Valentine’s Day

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) -- Homemade gifts are always a welcome surprise. Kenny gets some help from JOANN'S craft experts one how to make a variety of Valentine's Day gifts.
