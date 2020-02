BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Hartville man is celebrating after winning one million dollars on “Max the Money,” which is a $30 scratch off.

According to the Ohio Lottery, the lucky winner got the second highest prize tier for the game.

He reportedly chose to take the cash option and will receive a lump sum of $360,000.

He bought his winning ticket at the Circle K located at 344 5th Street in Barberton.

