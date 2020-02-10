February 10, 2020: Chagrin Falls Road Trip
Here is the list of places visited on today’s Road Trip to Chagrin Falls.
Aurelia Bistro
16 N Main St,
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
https://www.aureliabistro.com/
White Magnolia Boutique
46 N Main St,
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
https://www.facebook.com/whitemagnoliaboutique/
The Chair Shop
101 South St,
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
http://thechairshop.net/
Fireside Book Shop
29 North Franklin Street
Chagrin Falls, OH, 44022
https://www.firesidebookshop.com/
Chagrin Cake Company
7 Franklin Street
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
http://chagrincakes.com/
Bell and Flower
86 North Main St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
http://bellandflower.com/
The Style Foundry
www.thestylefoundrycle.com
Chef’s Ingredient Outlet
7207 Chagrin Rd, Suite #1
Chagrin Falls, Ohio
www.soupbase.com
Heartwood Coffee
20 N Main St,
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
https://www.heartwoodroastery.com/
Town & Country Gifts
48 Plaza Dr.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
https://www.tcgiftschagrin.com/
Little Babet
3 N Franklin St
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
https://www.littlebabet.com/