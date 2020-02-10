Doctor shot after fight over stuffed animal at Dallas Dave & Buster’s

DALLAS (KTVT) — An argument over a stuffed animal at a Dallas Dave & Buster’s led to a shooting that injured a local doctor.

Police said two groups of people were involved in a verbal altercation inside the restaurant when one of the suspects opened fire— striking the victim.

The victim — later identified as Dr. Carlos Chapa — was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury and is expected to recover.

Witness Emiliano Chapa found his brother on the floor of the restaurant after gunshots rang out.

“I picked him up and dragged him all the way through the whole building, around the corner and everything… ripped his pants, took off my belt, wrapped it around his thigh because I saw he was hit in the leg,” he recalled.

Chapa said he wrapped his brother’s leg, made sure it was OK and elevated it when one of the people involved in the incident came up to him.

“I tell him, ‘Right now it’s not the time, you need to speed up that tongue because… you’re apologizing, are you the one?’ He was like, ‘No, they were aiming at me,’ and then he said that it was all over a stupid animal… Stuffed animal, toys,” he said. “So, I tell him ‘You’re telling me over some toys, my brother got shot?'”

When Belinda Young heard gunfire, she immediately started trying to find her son and his pee wee football team.

“All of the families got together and counted kids, getting them in a section in the back,” she said.

Another visitor, Kirk Wilson, grabbed his daughter — who was celebrating her 10th birthday — and put her in a utility closet.

“I was telling her everything is OK, everything is fine,” Wilson recalled.

Dr. Chapa is the founder and medical director of Acupuncture & Integrative Medical Center and the board director & president for the National Acupuncture Association. He is also a U.S. Navy Veteran.

Police arrested Aurikel Silverio, 24, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting.