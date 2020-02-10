Cloudy Tuesday; More snow accumulation later in the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Tuesday will feature cloudy skies with a few late day breaks.

Wednesday starts off dry but has a nighttime ‘trick’ up its sleeves. Another panhandle low (6th storm system of the month) system will trek northeast into the area by the evening bringing another chance of rain and snow. Accumulations are likely Wednesday night and Thursday.

Here’s the snowfall potential of the event Wednesday night into Friday. Snow will be the precipitation type of choice for northern counties, but a mix/rain potential for our southern counties is likely from Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Valentine’s Day looks very cold with wind chills in the single digits.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: