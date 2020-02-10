× AMBER alert issued for two boys from Texas believed to be in ‘grave danger’

DALLAS, Tx. (WJW) — An AMBER alert has been issued for two children who are believed to be in “grave danger.”

According to WFAA, Jorden Rodgers, 7, and Julien Rodgers, 1, were last seen on Sunday. Dallas police suspect they were abducted by their father, Johnnie Ray Palmore.

Their mother, Latiffney Rodger, 26, was reportedly murdered at an apartment complex in the Dallas area. Her body was found during a welfare check, said the news outlet.

An AMBER alert was sent out after investigators learned that the boys were missing.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Jorden Rodgers and Julien Rodgers from Dallas, TX, on 02/10/2020. pic.twitter.com/orIIfj3p9h — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) February 10, 2020