LIVE: Man sentenced for murder of Cleveland mom

AMBER alert issued for two boys from Texas believed to be in ‘grave danger’

Posted 11:05 am, February 10, 2020, by

Courtesy of Texas Alerts on Twitter

DALLAS, Tx. (WJW) — An AMBER alert has been issued for two children who are believed to be in “grave danger.”

According to WFAA, Jorden Rodgers, 7, and Julien Rodgers, 1, were last seen on Sunday. Dallas police suspect they were abducted by their father, Johnnie Ray Palmore.

Their mother, Latiffney Rodger, 26, was reportedly murdered at an apartment complex in the Dallas area. Her body was found during a welfare check, said the news outlet.

An AMBER alert was sent out after investigators learned that the boys were missing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.