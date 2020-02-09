School district considers getting rid of Columbus Day, replacing it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJW) — Atlanta Public Schools may be getting rid of Columbus Day.

According to WSB, the board of education is currently discussing the idea.

If the proposal is passed, students and staff would instead celebrate “Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” which falls on October 12, the same day as Columbus Day.

“We’d prefer to learn about them versus honor them, and Christopher Columbus is one of them,” Chairman Jason Esteves said.

A vote to finalize the change is expected to happen at the next board meeting.

Other cities and states have considered similar proposals, including Colorado.