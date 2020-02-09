Rain showers around for morning commute, rest of Monday will be dry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Here comes more winter for a few hours, and then things change to spring with temps in the mid-40s, all before midnight!

A coating of up to an inch. It’ll be slushy, we transition to rain between 8 and 11 p.m. Temps warming overnight accompanied by blustery winds, gusting up to 35 mph at times.

Rain showers around for the morning commute, otherwise, most of Monday will be dry.

Sunday evening: temps are increasing. Monday morning temps are warming into the 40s, but you spend most of Monday in the low-mid 30s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the best days of the week, and Saturday! Please note we’ll be issuing a "Snuggle Alert" for Valentines day since we turn so much colder by the end of the week, seems fitting!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: