Locals concerned about traveling overseas amid coronavirus outbreak

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The coronavirus outbreak is creating fears among travelers and impacting trips for people across the country.

Officials say 70 people have been diagnosed with the virus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

The I-TEAM spoke with two people who are currently quarantined.

Many US airports and cruise lines are now screening for the virus, and in some cases taking non-touch temperature readings. Experts say illnesses can spread quickly on cruise ships. Last year, the norovirus sickened more than 500 people on one ship.

The travel industry has been on the frontlines of the outbreak since it began in December. American, Delta and United Airlines have grounded all flights between mainland China and the United States.

"We just don't want to put our travelers in a dangerous situation or something they're not comfortable with," said travel consultant, Rose Ann Deprey. She is an independent affiliate of the travel agency Nexion.

With many clients who travel internationally, she is keeping a close eye on travel restrictions and conditions around the virus.

"The vendors keep us updated, my company Nexion keeps us updated, I just personally go on the CDC website and just keep myself as well versed as I can so I can answer any of their concerns when they get there,: she said.

According to their website, Royal Carribean is offering compensation to its passengers and will provide a full refund to those who choose not to sail.

Princess Cruises also plans to offer a full refund to their passengers. Most airlines are offering refunds and waivers as well.

Still, Deprey encourages everyone to get travel insurance whenever booking in anticipation of the unknown.

"You're never gonna want to have to use it but when you have to, it's gonna make things a lot easier," she advised.

Throughout at least February anyone with a passport from China, Hong Kong or Macau will no longer be able to board Royal Caribbean ships.