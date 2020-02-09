Local Army Reserve Specialist returns home, surprises fiancée at college basketball game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local YSU cheerleader was surprised Saturday night by her fiance who just returned from the U.S. Army Reserves.

***Watch the video above to see the homecoming and hear reaction from the couple***

Senior YSU cheerleader Tiffany Donadee, from Poland, was part of an in-game presentation at the YSU men’s basketball game.

After the presentation was completed, Donadee was asked to turn around where her fiance, Specialist Matthew Squicquero, also from Poland, greeted her with open arms.

The two have been apart over 10 months. Specialist Squicquero is now home for good and the two are set to be married in July.