Former University of Akron football player wins Oscar for short film ‘Hair Love’

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WJW) — Northeast Ohio was proudly represented at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Former University of Akron football player, Matthew A. Cherry, won an Oscar for best animated short film for “Hair Love,” which he directed. The film is about an African American father who is learning how to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

Cherry brought Deandre Arnold as his guest to the ceremony. The teen made headlines after his school told him he couldn’t walk at graduation unless he cut his dreadlocks.

“We wanted people to see how good of a kid he is, but also there’s no reason people should be policing our hair,” Cherry told the New York Post.

Great times at our #HairLove pre-Oscar dinner sponsored by @Dove. We showed Deandre and his family a lot of love. Thanks for coming through Senator @HollyJMitchell, @DwyaneWade & @itsgabrielleu. Can’t wait for tomorrow. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ob2b8mSD3h — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 9, 2020