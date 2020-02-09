First responders make Ohio boy’s dreams come true

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities in Franklin County made a 10-year-old boy's dream come true.

Officers with Franklin Township Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies and local firefighters met Connor on Friday and let him explore their equipment.

Connor, who suffers from a rare genetic disease, loves first responders.  At his young age, he has already underwent 38 surgeries because of his condition.

Police say he displayed a "great example of courage and bravery," adding that they are inspired by his positive spirit.

