CVS MinuteClinic offering free heart screenings throughout February

CLEVELAND (WJW) — February is Heart Month and CVS MinuteClinics across the nation want to help you keep a healthy heart.

CVS is offering free “Know Your Numbers” heart-health screenings on Thursdays at participating MinuteClinics throughout the month (February 6, February 13 and February 20). No appointment is necessary.

The screening will inform customers of the five key personal health numbers that determine risk for heart disease, including:

Total cholesterol

HDL (good) cholesterol

Blood pressure

Blood sugar

Body mass index

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death in men and women in the United States. They encourage all citizens to get screened.

To receive a free screening, customers must present a voucher at the time of service. The voucher is available for download here.

Click here to find a CVS MinuteClinic near you.