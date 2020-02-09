Chase with troopers ends in crash, two suspects taken into custody

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Two people are behind bars after trying to escape troopers during an overnight chase on Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were conducting a rest area check when they approached a vehicle that smelled of marijuana around 3 a.m. When the driver was asked for his ID, he refused and sped away.

The vehicle eventually crashed after troopers deployed stop sticks. Two people were inside. They were both taken to the hospital for complaints of minor injuries.

During the pursuit, they allegedly threw a duffel bag out of the window. Troopers said inside were various ID’s and credit cards.

OSHP is still working to identify the suspects, who are refusing to give their names.