73-year-old pedestrian struck while assisting car crash victims, North Canton police say

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 73-year-old man was struck in North Canton on Friday while trying to assist with an accident.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 Block of Everhard Road SW around 6:37 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Just before they arrived on scene, a 73-year-old pedestrian attempting to help the crash victims was struck by a third vehicle and knocked to the ground.

The man was taken to Mercy Medical Center for evaluation.  His condition is currently unknown.

Initial reports indicate that sudden, icy road conditions played a role in the crash.  This incident remains under investigation.

